April 19 (Reuters) - Entra ASA:

* REG-ENTRA ASA : SIGNED LEASE CONTRACT WITH THE NORWEGIAN TAX AUTHORITY FOR NEW-BUILD PROJECT IN TRONDHEIM

* NORWEGIAN TAX AUTHORITY SIGNED 10-YEAR LEASE CONTRACT FOR A MINIMUM OF 5,000 SQM IN A PLANNED ENTRA NEWBUILD IN HOLTERMANNS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)