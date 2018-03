March 2 (Reuters) - ENTRA ASA:

* REG-ENTRA ASA : NEW LEASE CONTRACT IN AKERSGATA 51/APOTEKERGATA 6

* ‍LEASE CONTRACT HAS A DURATION OF 12 YEARS, STARTING 1 DECEMBER 2018.​

* ‍CODEX ADVOKAT OSLO AS HAS SIGNED A NEW 3,500 SQM LEASE CONTRACT FOR AKERSGATA 51/APOTEKERGATA 6 IN OSLO​