April 10 (Reuters) - ENTRA ASA:

* YEAR LEASE CONTRACT WITH ENOVA IN POWERHOUSE BRATTØRKAIA IN TRONDHEIM

* HAS SIGNED A NEW LEASE CONTRACT FOR 2,560 SQM IN POWERHOUSE BRATTØRKAIA

* POWERHOUSE BRATTØRKAIA WILL BE FINALISED IN MARCH 2019 AND IS NOW 64 % PRE-LET. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)