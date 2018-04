April 23 (Reuters) - Entravision Communications Corp :

* ENTRAVISION COMMUNICATIONS CORP - ANNOUNCES AFFILIATION PARTNERSHIP FOR ENTRAVISION’S KMCC-TV WITH AZTECA AMERICA

* ENTRAVISION COMMUNICATIONS - STARTING APRIL 23, KMCC-TV WILL AIR ALL CURRENT AZTECA AMERICA PROGRAMMING, SERVICING LAS VEGAS NEVADA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)