BRIEF-Entravision Communications Corp Enters Into New Secured Bank Credit Facility

Nov 30 (Reuters) - Entravision Communications Corp:

* ENTRAVISION COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION ENTERS INTO NEW SECURED BANK CREDIT FACILITY

* ENTRAVISION COMMUNICATIONS CORP - HAS ENTERED INTO A NEW $300 MILLION SECURED BANK CREDIT FACILITY

* ENTRAVISION COMMUNICATIONS CORP - NEW FACILITY REPLACES COMPANY‘S EXISTING SENIOR SECURED TERM LOAN CREDIT FACILITY ENTERED INTO ON MAY 31, 2013

* ENTRAVISION COMMUNICATIONS-EXPECTS TO USE PROCEEDS TO REPAY ABOUT $290 MILLION REMAINING UNDER CO'S TERM LOAN CREDIT FACILITY ENTERED INTO ON MAY 31, 2013​