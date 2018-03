BRIEF-Entravision Communications Corporation Reports Qtrly Earnings Per Share ‍$0.14​

March 14 (Reuters) - Entravision Communications Corp :

* ENTRAVISION COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 RESULTS

* ENTRAVISION COMMUNICATIONS CORP QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE ‍$0.14​

* ENTRAVISION COMMUNICATIONS CORP - QTRLY NET REVENUE $73.5 MILLION VERSUS $70.3 MLN‍​

* ENTRAVISION COMMUNICATIONS CORP - QTRLY RESULTS INCLUDE ONE-TIME PROVISIONAL TAX BENEFIT OF $17.3 MILLION‍​ DUE TO U.S. TAX REFORM