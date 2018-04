April 11 (Reuters) - Entravision Communications Corp :

* ENTRAVISION COMMUNICATIONS SAYS CO IMPLEMENTED REDUCTION IN FORCE & OTHER DISCRETIONARY EXPENSE CUTS - SEC FILING

* ENTRAVISION COMMUNICATIONS - ANTICIPATES COST REDUCTION ACTIONS TO RESULT IN ABOUT $8 MLN IN ANNUALIZED SAVINGS BEGINNING IN Q2 OF 2018 Source: (bit.ly/2v0gUXW) Further company coverage: