in a day
BRIEF-Entravision Communications qtrly net income $0.04/shr
August 2, 2017 / 9:19 PM / in a day

BRIEF-Entravision Communications qtrly net income $0.04/shr

1 Min Read

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Entravision Communications Corp:

* Entravision Communications Corporation reports second quarter 2017 results

* Qtrly net income per share, basic and diluted $0.04

* Entravision Communications Corp - announces $15 million share repurchase program

* Entravision Communications - on same date, board terminated company's previous share repurchase program of up to $20 million of company's common stock

* Entravision Communications- net revenue increased to $70.5 million for three-month period ended june 30, 2017 from $64.8 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.03, revenue view $70.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

