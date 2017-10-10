FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-ENTREC completes 5 year extension of senior credit facility
Sections
Featured
Short on staff: Nursing crisis strains U.S. hospitals
U.S.
Short on staff: Nursing crisis strains U.S. hospitals
In Kuroda's face - researchers find ways to predict changes
Economy
In Kuroda's face - researchers find ways to predict changes
After massive quakes, millions in Mexico turn to early warning app
Technology
After massive quakes, millions in Mexico turn to early warning app
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 10, 2017 / 10:07 PM / 9 days ago

BRIEF-ENTREC completes 5 year extension of senior credit facility

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 10 (Reuters) - ENTREC Corp

* ENTREC Corporation completes 5 year extension of senior credit facility

* ENTREC Corp - ‍ABL facility now matures on October 10, 2022 and will continue to require payments of interest only​

* ENTREC Corp - ‍ amendments were made to ABL facility, including, a voluntary reduction in ABL facility to $172.5 million from $240 million previously

* ENTREC Corp - ‍ amendments to ABL facility includes removal of accordion feature to increase abl facility by a further $75 million​

* ENTREC-Amendment to ABL facility include requirement that co’s convertible debentures due June 30, 2021 be repaid or extended prior to March 31, 2021​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.