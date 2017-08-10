FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Entrec Corp Q2 net loss per share - diluted $0.04
August 10, 2017 / 9:11 PM / 2 days ago

BRIEF-Entrec Corp Q2 net loss per share - diluted $0.04

1 Min Read

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Entrec Corp

* Entrec Corporation announces 43% increase in Q2 2017 revenue

* Q2 revenue rose 43 percent to C$35.9 million

* Entrec Corp qtrly net loss per share - diluted $0.04

* Entrec Corp sees revenue in fiscal 2017 will be higher than 2016 and revenue in fiscal 2018 will be higher than 2017

* Entrec Corp - "expect growth from our operations in united states will continue to accelerate in second half of 2017 and in 2018" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

