BRIEF-Entrec Corp Q2 net loss per share - diluted $0.04

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Entrec Corp

* Entrec Corporation announces 43% increase in Q2 2017 revenue

* Q2 revenue rose 43 percent to C$35.9 million

* Entrec Corp qtrly net loss per share - diluted $0.04

* Entrec Corp sees revenue in fiscal 2017 will be higher than 2016 and revenue in fiscal 2018 will be higher than 2017

* Entrec Corp - "expect growth from our operations in united states will continue to accelerate in second half of 2017 and in 2018"