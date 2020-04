April 22 (Reuters) - Entreparticuliers.com SA:

* FY CONSOLIDATED NET INCOME EUR 24,000 VERSUS LOSS EUR 0.5 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY REVENUE EUR 475,000 VERSUS EUR 383,000 YEAR AGO

* END-DEC CASH POSITION AMOUNTED TO €184 K

* FY OPERATIONAL LOSS EUR 30,000 VERSUS LOSS EUR 268,000 YEAR AGO

* OBJECTIVE FOR 2020 TO MAINTAIN BALANCED OPERATING PROFIT BY DEVELOPING FIGURE ADVERTISING BUSINESS WHILE LIMITING EXPENSES

* CORONAVIRUS CRISIS HAD UNFAVORABLE IMPACT IN MARCH AND APRIL 2020