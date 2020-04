April 21 (Reuters) - Envea SA:

* FY REVENUE EUR 100.4 MILLION VERSUS EUR 91.6 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY OPERATING INCOME EUR 14.7 MILLION VERSUS EUR 11.9 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY NET INCOME EUR 10.5 MILLION VERSUS EUR 9.5 MILLION YEAR AGO

* BOARD OF DIRECTORS WILL PROPOSE A DIVIDEND OF €0.95 PER SHARE TO THE GENERAL MEETING OF JUNE 30, 2020

* NET DEBT REMAINS NEGATIVE AT EUR 11.7 MILLION

* FY CASH FLOW EUR 12.4 MILLION VERSUS EUR 10.5 MILLION YEAR AGO Source text : bit.ly/2yBpDly Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)