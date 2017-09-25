FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Envestnet to acquire FolioDynamix
Sections
Featured
U.S. may intensify vetting of women, children refugees
Politics
U.S. may intensify vetting of women, children refugees
In Kuroda's face - researchers find ways to predict changes
Economy
In Kuroda's face - researchers find ways to predict changes
After massive quakes, millions in Mexico turn to early warning app
Technology
After massive quakes, millions in Mexico turn to early warning app
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 25, 2017 / 9:01 PM / in 25 days

BRIEF-Envestnet to acquire FolioDynamix

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 25 (Reuters) - Envestnet Inc

* Envestnet to acquire FolioDynamix

* Envestnet to acquire foliodynamix

* Envestnet Inc - ‍envestnet will acquire FolioDynamix in a cash transaction for $195 million​

* Envestnet Inc - ‍consolidating transaction is immediately accretive to adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net income per share​

* Envestnet Inc - as part of transaction, envestnet expects to acquire tax benefits valued at approximately $10 million

* Envestnet Inc - transaction will be funded by a combination of cash on Envestnet’s balance sheet and borrowings under its revolving credit facility

* Envestnet Inc - expects to achieve about $20 million from deal in identified cost synergies, within 36 months of closing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.