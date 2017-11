Nov 28 (Reuters) - Envictus International Holdings Ltd :

* REVENUE UP 13.1% TO 410.3 MILLION RGT FOR FINANCIAL YEAR ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2017​

* ‍FY LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO OWNERS 52.4 MILLION RGT VERSUS PROFIT 2.9 MILLION RGT ‍​