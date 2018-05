May 2 (Reuters) - Envictus International Holdings Ltd :

* QTRLY REVENUE 101.1 MILLION RGT VERSUS 100.3 MILLION RGT

* GROUP EXPECTS REVENUE FROM BUTCHERY BUSINESS TO IMPROVE IN NEXT QUARTER

* Q2 LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE 4.8 MILLION RGT VERSUS LOSS OF 3.4 MILLION RGT

* PLANS TO OPEN 2 NEW TEXAS CHICKEN OUTLETS OVER NEXT 2 QTRS; PLANS TO OPEN 9 NEW SAN FRANCISCO COFFEE STORES THIS FY