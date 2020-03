BRIEF-Environmental Clean Technologies Says Activities At Bacchus Marsh Research And Development Facility Scaled Back Significantly

March 26 (Reuters) - Environmental Clean Technologies Ltd :

* ENVIRONMENTAL CLEAN TECHNOLOGIES LTD- ACTIVITIES AT COMPANY’S BACCHUS MARSH RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT FACILITY HAVE BEEN SCALED BACK SIGNIFICANTLY

* ENVIRONMENTAL CLEAN TECHNOLOGIES LTD - TOTAL CASH REMUNERATION OF DIRECTORS AND EXECUTIVES WILL BE REDUCED BY MORE THAN 50%

* ENVIRONMENTAL CLEAN TECHNOLOGIES LTD - REDUNDANCIES WILL BE IMPLEMENTED WHERE NECESSARY, STAFF THAT ARE RETAINED WILL BE EMPLOYED ON A REDUCED BASIS

* ENVIRONMENTAL CLEAN TECHNOLOGIES LTD- MEASURES WILL REMAIN IN PLACE FOR A LEAST 4 WEEKS AND WILL BE REVIEWED AS AND WHEN CONDITIONS IMPROVE