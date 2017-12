Dec 11 (Reuters) - Envirostar Inc:

* ENVIROSTAR INC TO ACQUIRE AADVANTAGE LAUNDRY SYSTEMS

* ENVIROSTAR INC - DEAL FOR ‍FOR A COMBINED $17 MILLION TO BE PAID IN 50 PCT CASH AND 50 PCT EVI COMMON STOCK​

* ENVIROSTAR INC - EXPECTS ADDITION OF AADVANTAGE TO BE ACCRETIVE TO ITS CURRENT FISCAL YEAR ENDED JUNE 30, 2018