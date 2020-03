March 6 (Reuters) - Envirosuite Ltd:

* CORONAVIRUS EXPECTED TO HAVE A NEGLIGIBLE IMPACT CO’S REVENUE BASE

* TRAVEL RESTRICTIONS IMPOSED BY VARIOUS COUNTRIES HAVE CONTRIBUTED TO TIMELINE FOR CERTAIN CONTRACT TENDERS IN ASIA BEING EXTENDED

* RESTRICTIONS HAVE NOT REMOVED REQUIREMENTS FOR ENVIRONMENTAL MONITORING OR CO'S ABILITY TO DELIVER ON TENDERS