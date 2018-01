BRIEF-Envision Healthcare Corp Affirms Guidance For Q4 Earnings

Jan 4 (Reuters) - Envision Healthcare Corp:

* ENVISION HEALTHCARE PROVIDES BUSINESS & GOVERNANCE UPDATE

* - AFFIRMS GUIDANCE FOR Q4 2017 EARNINGS

* - BOARD APPOINTS JAMES D. SHELTON LEAD INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR

* ENVISION HEALTHCARE - J.P. MORGAN SECURITIES, EVERCORE AND GUGGENHEIM SECURITIES ADVISING BOARD IN REVIEW OF STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES

* ENVISION HEALTHCARE - WILL PROPOSE CHARTER AND BYLAW AMENDMENTS FOR ANNUAL DIRECTOR ELECTIONS AND ADOPTION OF PROXY ACCESS

* ENVISION HEALTHCARE - CURRENTLY ESTIMATES THAT CO WILL REALIZE NET PROCEEDS OF ABOUT $2.1 BILLION AS A RESULT OF LOWER EFFECTIVE TAX RATE FOR 2018

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.49, REVENUE VIEW $1.96 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* ENVISION HEALTHCARE - ANTICIPATES REDUCED OVERHEAD EXPENSES WILL REALIZE ABOUT 50 BASIS POINTS OF IMPROVEMENT IN OPERATING MARGIN FOR 2018