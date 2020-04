BRIEF-Envision Healthcare Reduces Senior Staff Salary By 50%

April 8 (Reuters) - Envision Healthcare

* ENVISION HEALTHCARE SAYS REDUCED SALARY FOR SENIOR LEADERSHIP BY 50%, WILL IMPLEMENT ADDITIONAL SALARY REDUCTIONS, TEMPORARY FURLOUGHS FOR NON-CLINICAL EMPLOYEES

* ENVISION HEALTHCARE SAYS CLINICAL COMPENSATION WILL BE REDUCED IN SERVICES WHERE VOLUMES ARE DOWN AND PATIENTS ARE NOT SEEKING CARE

* ENVISION HEALTHCARE SAYS PERFORMANCE-BASED BONUSES AND CLINICIAN PROFIT SHARING WILL BE DELAYED UNTIL THE FALL

* ENVISION HEALTHCARE SAYS RETIREMENT CONTRIBUTIONS, MERIT INCREASES, PROMOTIONS WILL BE TEMPORARILY SUSPENDED; NON CRITICAL CAPITAL EXPENSES HAVE BEEN HALTED

* ENVISION HEALTHCARE SAYS SECURING 1 MILLION N95 MASKS AND OTHER PERSONAL PROTECTIVE EQUIPMENT TO SUPPORT ENVISION’S CLINICIANS AND HOSPITAL PARTNERS

* ENVISION HEALTHCARE SAYS EXPERIENCED SIGNIFICANT DECREASE IN PATIENT VOLUME ACROSS ALL PRACTICES AND SPECIALTIES

* ENVISION HEALTHCARE SAYS EXPERIENCED PATIENT VOLUME DECREASES AS HIGH AS 70% IN AREAS SUCH AS AMBULATORY SURGERY AND ANESTHESIA SERVICES

* ENVISION HEALTHCARE SAYS EMERGENCY DEPARTMENT VISITS ARE DOWN 30%