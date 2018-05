BRIEF-Envision Healthcare Reports Q1 Adjusted Earnings Per Share $0.71 From Continuing Operations

May 7 (Reuters) - Envision Healthcare Corp:

* ENVISION HEALTHCARE REPORTS SOLID RESULTS FOR 2018 FIRST QUARTER

* Q1 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.71 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.30 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* Q1 REVENUE $2.08 BILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $2.02 BILLION

* Q1 LOSS PER SHARE $0.71

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.64 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* ENVISION HEALTHCARE - MODIFYING ITS OUTLOOK FOR 2018 AND INTRODUCING ITS OUTLOOK FOR Q2 OF 2018

* FOR ALL OF 2018, EXPECTS TO GENERATE REVENUE OF $8.35 BILLION TO $8.53 BILLION

* SEES Q2 ADJUSTED EPS OF $0.83 TO $0.90

* CONTINUES TO CONDUCT A FULL REVIEW OF STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES, CONSIDERING OPTIONS INCLUDING A POTENTIAL SALE OF COMPANY

* SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA OF $965 MILLION TO $1 BILLION, AND ADJUSTED EPS OF $3.49 TO $3.70

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.91 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.91 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $3.59, REVENUE VIEW $8.41 BILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S