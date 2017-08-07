FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Envision Healthcare reports Q2 EPS $0.42 from continuing operations
Sections
Featured
When neutron stars collide
science
When neutron stars collide
Ballot box dispute risks rekindling unrest, sanctions
Venezuela
Ballot box dispute risks rekindling unrest, sanctions
Firefighters gaining edge
California Wildfires
Firefighters gaining edge
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 7, 2017 / 9:39 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Envision Healthcare reports Q2 EPS $0.42 from continuing operations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Envision Healthcare Corp

* Envision healthcare says Q2 same-center revenue increased by 0.6% for ambulatory services

* Envision healthcare reports 2017 second quarter financial results

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.85 from continuing operations

* Q2 earnings per share $0.42 from continuing operations

* Q2 revenue $1.95 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.96 billion

* Sees fy 2017 adjusted earnings per share $3.35 to $3.45

* Sees fy 2017 revenue $7.75 billion to $8.0 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.81 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Envision healthcare corp says for q3 of 2017 expects adjusted eps of $0.87 to $0.93

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.96 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $3.46, revenue view $7.96 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.