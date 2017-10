BRIEF-Envision Healthcare to align senior leadership structure with physician-centric strategy

Sept 18 (Reuters) - Envision Healthcare Corp

* Envision Healthcare announces organizational changes to align senior leadership structure with physician-centric strategy

* Envision Healthcare Corp - Envision has created new role of executive vice president and chief operating officer

* Envision Healthcare - Karey Witty has been appointed to new role of executive vice president and chief operating officer, effective October 2, 2017

* Envision Healthcare Corp - Kevin Eastridge, currently chief accounting officer, will succeed Gulmi as chief financial officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: