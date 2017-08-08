BRIEF-Envision Healthcare to sell American Medical Response in a deal for ‍$2.4 bln

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Envision Healthcare Corp
* Envision Healthcare to sell American Medical Response
* Envision Healthcare Corp - transaction will be structured as a cash acquisition of AMR from Envision valued at $2.4 billion.
* Envision Healthcare Corp - deal for $2.4 billion
* Envision Healthcare Corp - upon completion of transaction, combined company will adopt a new name
* Envision Healthcare Corp - Fred Buttrell will continue as president and chief executive officer of Air Medical division
* Envision Healthcare - after closing of deal, AMR and AMGH to continue to support operations from locations in Greenwood Village, CO, Lewisville, TX
* Envision Healthcare Corp - edward Van Horne will continue as president and chief executive officer of AMR division
* Envision Healthcare - michael Preissler, chief financial officer at AMGH, Thomas Cook, general counsel at AMGH, will serve in same roles for combined co
* Envision Healthcare - preferred equity financing for deal being provided by KKR primarily through North America Xi Fund, by Koch Equity Development LLC
* Envision Healthcare Corp - entered agreement under which Air Medical Group Holdings and American Medical Response will combine
* Envision Healthcare Corp - co and an entity controlled by funds affiliated with KKR have entered into a definitive agreement