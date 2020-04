BRIEF-Envista Holdings CEO Will Take A 15% Reduction In Base Salary

April 2 (Reuters) - Envista Holdings Corp:

* ENVISTA HOLDINGS - PRESIDENT AND CEO, AMIR AGHDAEI, WILL TAKE A 15% REDUCTION IN HIS BASE SALARY

* ENVISTA HOLDINGS CORP - EACH MEMBER OF ENVISTA’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS WILL TAKE A 15% REDUCTION IN HIS OR HER RETAINER

* ENVISTA HOLDINGS - IS WITHDRAWING 2020 GUIDANCE DUE TO UNCERTAINTY AROUND BUSINESS IMPACT OF COVID-19 PANDEMIC

* ENVISTA HOLDINGS CORP - OTHER NAMED EXECUTIVE OFFICERS WILL TAKE A 10% REDUCTION IN THEIR BASE SALARY Source text: (here) Further company coverage: