BRIEF-Envista Holdings Q1 Loss Per Share $0.11

May 12 (Reuters) - Envista Holdings Corp:

* Q1 LOSS PER SHARE $0.11

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE ESTIMATE $0.10 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* Q1 SALES $547.2 MILLION VERSUS REFINITIV IBES ESTIMATE OF $569.1 MILLION

* IMPLEMENTED TEMPORARY COST REDUCTION MEASURES OF MORE THAN $100 MILLION

* STRUCTURAL COST REDUCTION PROGRAM TARGETED TO REDUCE ITS OVERALL EXPENSES BY MORE THAN $100 MILLION ON AN ANNUALIZED BASIS

* COST REDUCTION ACTIONS ARE EXPECTED TO BE SUBSTANTIALLY COMPLETED BY END OF 2020