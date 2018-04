BRIEF-Enviva Partners, LP Provides Update On Previously Reported Incident At Chesapeake Terminal

April 9 (Reuters) - Enviva Partners LP:

* ENVIVA PARTNERS, LP PROVIDES UPDATE ON PREVIOUSLY REPORTED INCIDENT AT CHESAPEAKE TERMINAL

* CHESAPEAKE TERMINAL EXPECTED TO RETURN TO FULL OPERATION BY JUNE 30, 2018

* ENVIVA PARTNERS LP - ENVIVA REAFFIRMS FULL-YEAR 2018 PER UNIT DISTRIBUTION GUIDANCE OF AT LEAST $2.53

* ALL SCHEDULED CUSTOMER DELIVERIES HAVE BEEN MADE TO DATE; ALL CUSTOMER COMMITMENTS FOR REMAINDER OF 2018 EXPECTED TO BE FULFILLED

* SUBSTANTIALLY ALL COSTS OF INCIDENT AT CHESAPEAKE TERMINAL EXPECTED TO BE RECOVERABLE

* PARTNERSHIP'S FY ADJUSTED EBITDA & DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW GUIDANCE "REMAINS ACHIEVABLE"