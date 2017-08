BRIEF-Enviva Partners LP Q2 revenue $126.9 million

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Enviva Partners Lp

* Enviva Partners LP reports financial results for second quarter 2017

* Q2 revenue $126.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $142.1 million

* Enviva Partners LP qtrly ‍net income per common unit (diluted) $0.11​

* Enviva Partners LP - ‍for full-year 2017, partnership reaffirms its distribution guidance of at least $2.36 per common and subordinated unit​

* Enviva Partners LP - ‍partnership is revising its full-year 2017 guidance due to lower than expected plant utilization among others​

* Enviva Partners - ‍partnership now expects FY2017 net income to be in range of $18.5 million - $22.5 million, adjusted EBITDA to be in range of $103 million to $107 million​

* Enviva Partners LP - ‍partnership expects to incur maintenance capital expenditures of $4.5 million in 2017​

* Enviva Partners LP - ‍partnership expects full-year distributable cash flow to be in range of $68.5 million to $72.5 million​

* Enviva Partners LP - ‍impact of process improvements affected our Q2 financial results and expectations for part of year​