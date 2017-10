Sept 12 (Reuters) - EnWave Corp

* EnWave and Sun-Rype Products Ltd sign technology evaluation and license option agreement

* EnWave Corp - ‍ Sun-Rype and EnWave will collaborate during a term of twelve months​

* EnWave Corp - ‍ during term, Sun-Rype will retain exclusive option to license revenue technology to produce unique, fruit-based products in canada​

* EnWave Corp - ‍all other terms of TELOA are confidential​