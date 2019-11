BRIEF-Enwave Corp - Signs Commercial Royalty-Bearing License And Equipment Lease Agreement With A Swiss Medical Cbd Co

Nov 26 (Reuters) - Enwave Corp:

* ENWAVE CORP - SIGNS COMMERCIAL ROYALTY-BEARING LICENSE AND EQUIPMENT LEASE AGREEMENT WITH A SWISS MEDICAL CBD COMPANY

* ENWAVE CORP - LICENSE GRANTS ROYALTY PARTNER A NON-EXCLUSIVE RIGHT TO PROCESS MEDICINAL-GRADE HEMP FOR CANNABIDIOL CBD EXTRACTION IN SWITZERLAND

* ENWAVE CORP - ROYALTY PARTNER HAS COMMITTED TO LEASE A 10KW REVENUE MACHINE FOR AN INITIAL TERM OF SIX MONTHS

* ENWAVE CORP - ROYALTY PARTNER WILL PAY ENWAVE A QUARTERLY ROYALTY BASED ON NUMBER OF DRIED GRAMS PRODUCED IN REVENUE MACHINERY