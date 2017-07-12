BRIEF-EnWave ‍signs new technology evaluation and license option agreement with Nestlé​

July 12 (Reuters) - Enwave Corp

* Enwave corp- ‍signed a new technology evaluation and license option agreement with nestec ltd., a subsidiary of nestlé s.a.​

* Enwave corp- ‍nestec and enwave will collaborate during a term of twelve months to evaluate revenue technology for dehydration of certain products​

* Enwave corp- ‍enwave has granted nestec an option to exclusively license this technology should outcome of evaluation be successful​

* Enwave corp- ‍all other terms of agreement are confidential​