in a month
BRIEF-EnWave ‍signs new technology evaluation and license option agreement with Nestlé​
#Market News
July 12, 2017 / 1:12 PM / in a month

BRIEF-EnWave ‍signs new technology evaluation and license option agreement with Nestlé​

1 Min Read

July 12 (Reuters) - Enwave Corp

* Enwave corp- ‍signed a new technology evaluation and license option agreement with nestec ltd., a subsidiary of nestlé s.a.​

* Enwave corp- ‍nestec and enwave will collaborate during a term of twelve months to evaluate revenue technology for dehydration of certain products​

* Enwave corp- ‍enwave has granted nestec an option to exclusively license this technology should outcome of evaluation be successful​

* Enwave corp- ‍all other terms of agreement are confidential​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

