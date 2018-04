April 20 (Reuters) - Enwave Corp:

* ENWAVE SIGNS TECHNOLOGY EVALUATION AND LICENSE OPTION AGREEMENT WITH A TOP CANADIAN CANNABIS PRODUCER, GRANTING AN EXCLUSIVE OPTION TO USE RADIANT ENERGY VACUUM TECHNOLOGY IN A EUROPEAN COUNTRY

* ENWAVE CORP - GRANTED THE CANNABIS PRODUCER SIX-MONTH TERM TO EVALUATE AND REFINE PROCESSES USING REVENUE FOR CANNABIS DECONTAMINATION AND DEHYDRATION

* ENWAVE CORP - ALL OTHER TERMS OF TELOA ARE CONFIDENTIAL