Jan 8 (Reuters) - Enwave Corp:

* ENWAVE SIGNS TECHNOLOGY EVALUATION AND LICENSE OPTION AGREEMENT WITH SEVEN SEAS FISH COMPANY LIMITED

* ENWAVE-TELOA GRANTS SEVEN SEAS EXCLUSIVE 6-MONTH TERM TO EVALUATE USE OF REVENUE TECHNOLOGY FOR PRODUCTION OF FIN FISH, SEAFOOD SNACKS IN BRITISH COLUMBIA

* ENWAVE CORP - ‍SMALL-SCALE REVENUE MACHINE WILL BE INSTALLED AT SEVEN SEAS' FACILITY IN FEBRUARY 2018, WHICH WILL TRIGGER COMMENCEMENT OF EXCLUSIVE TERM​