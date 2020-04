April 1 (Reuters) - enX Group Ltd:

* ALL FINANCING AGREEMENTS RELATED TO REFINANCING OF SOUTH AFRICAN MATERIALS HANDLING BUSINESS HAVE BEEN CONCLUDED

* LONG STOP DATE OF DEAL ON SALE OF OWNERSHIP INTEREST IN FLEET MANAGEMENT, LOGISTICS BUSINESS TO BIDVEST BANK HAS AUTOMATICALLY BEEN EXTENDED

* ONLY MATERIAL CONDITIONS TO TRANSACTION THAT REMAINS UNFULFILLED IS APPROVAL OF TRANSACTION BY PRUDENTIAL AUTHORITY