June 23 (Reuters) - Enzo Biochem Inc:

* ENZO ANNOUNCES ISSUANCE OF U.S. PATENT FOR METHODS OF TREATING LIVER CANCER USING PROPRIETARY COMPOUND SK1-I

* ENZO BIOCHEM INC - CONTINUE TO EXPLORE AVENUES FOR DEVELOPING SK1-I AS A POTENTIAL TREATMENT FOR COVID-19