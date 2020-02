Feb 7 (Reuters) - Enzo Biochem Inc:

* ENZO BIOCHEM - HARBERT DISCOVERY FUND FILED LAWSUIT AGAINST CO, MEMBERS OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS IN U.S. DISTRICT COURT FOR SOUTHERN DISTRICT OF NEW YORK

* ENZO BIOCHEM INC - WILL DEFEND AGAINST HARBERT'S LAWSUIT