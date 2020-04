April 24 (Reuters) - Enzo Biochem Inc:

* ENZO BIOCHEM INC - ON APRIL 23, GOT ABOUT $7 MILLION FROM CITIBANK N.A., COMPANY S EXISTING LENDER, PURSUANT TO PAYCHECK PROTECTION PROGRAM Source text: [bit.ly/357GGZ0] Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)