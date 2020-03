March 5 (Reuters) - Enzo Biochem Inc:

* Q2 REVENUE $19.4 MILLION VERSUS $19.3 MILLION

* Q2 NON-GAAP LOSS PER SHARE $0.12

AT QUARTER-END, CASH, CASH EQUIVALENT AND RESTRICTED CASH TOTALED $52 MILLION, AND WORKING CAPITAL AMOUNTED TO $48 MILLION