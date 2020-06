June 8 (Reuters) - Enzo Biochem Inc:

* ENZO BIOCHEM REPORTS THIRD QUARTER 2020 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q3 REVENUE $17 MILLION

* AT QUARTER-END, CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH TOTALED $55 MILLION

* ENZO BIOCHEM - EXPECT TO RAMP UP SUBSTANTIALLY THROUGHOUT YEAR FROM INITIAL WEEKLY CAPACITY OF ABOUT 10,000 COVID-19 MOLECULAR TESTS