BRIEF-Enzo Biochem Says In March, Saw Material Decline In Laboratory Testing Volumes Due To COVID-19 Pandemic As Patients Reduced Physician Office Visits

April 9 (Reuters) - Enzo Biochem Inc:

* ENZO BIOCHEM - IN MARCH, SAW MATERIAL DECLINE IN LABORATORY TESTING VOLUMES DUE TO COVID-19 PANDEMIC AS PATIENTS REDUCED PHYSICIAN OFFICE VISITS

* ENZO BIOCHEM - DECLINE IN LABORATORY TESTING VOLUMES IS EXPECTED TO CONTINUE THROUGH REMAINDER OF Q3

* ENZO BIOCHEM - BELIEVES COVID-19 PANDEMIC MAY CONTINUE TO HAVE IMPACT ON COMPANY’S OPERATING RESULTS, CASH FLOWS AND FINANCIAL CONDITION

* ENZO BIOCHEM - EXPECTS COVID-19 RELATED PRODUCTS AND SERVICES TO PARTIALLY OFFSET REVENUE DECLINES Source: bit.ly/34r8JSU Further company coverage: