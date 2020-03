March 6 (Reuters) - Enzo Biochem Inc:

* ENZO BIOCHEM’S FULL SERVICE CLINICAL LABORATORY TO LAUNCH CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19) TESTING SERVICES NEXT WEEK

* ENZO BIOCHEM INC - CONCURRENTLY DEVELOPING PROPRIETARY NEXT GENERATION TEST FOR CORONAVIRUS

* ENZO BIOCHEM INC - ENZO CLINICAL LABS TO BEGIN ACCEPTING SPECIMENS FOR COVID-19 TESTING