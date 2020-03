BRIEF-Enzychem Lifesciences Announces Plans To Advance Clinical Trial In South Korea For EC-18 As A Potential Therapeutic For COVID-19 Infection

March 17 (Reuters) - Enzychem Lifesciences Corp:

* ENZYCHEM LIFESCIENCES ANNOUNCES PLANS TO ADVANCE CLINICAL TRIAL IN SOUTH KOREA FOR EC-18 AS A POTENTIAL THERAPEUTIC FOR COVID-19 INFECTION

* ENZYCHEM LIFESCIENCES - BEEN IN COMMUNICATION WITH RELEVANT U.S. GOVERNMENT AUTHORITIES FOR DEVELOPMENT COLLABORATION FOR CORONAVIRUS TREATMENT

* ENZYCHEM LIFESCIENCES - ADVANCING RESEARCH COLLABORATION FOR DEVELOPMENT OF EC-18 WITH VARIOUS GOVERNMENT AUTHORITIES OF CHINA & KOREA