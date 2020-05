May 14 (Reuters) - Enzychem Lifesciences Corp:

* ENZYCHEM LIFESCIENCES INITIATES PHASE 2 STUDY FOR EC-18 IN PREVENTING ACUTE RESPIRATORY DISTRESS SYNDROME (ARDS) DUE TO NOVEL CORONAVIRUS PNEUMONIA

* ENZYCHEM LIFESCIENCES - IN CLINICAL STUDIES TO DATE, EC-18 OBSERVED TO BE GENERALLY SAFE & WELL TOLERATED WITH NO DRUG-RELATED SERIOUS ADVERSE EVENTS