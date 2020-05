May 25 (Reuters) - Enzymatica AB (publ):

* ENZYMATICA AND STADA EXTEND AGREEMENT FOR EUROPE

* AGREEMENT IS NOW EXTENDED TO ANOTHER 19 COUNTRIES IN EUROPE.

* LAUNCH OF VIRUPROTECT IN THESE NEW MARKETS IS EXPECTED TO FALL OF 2020.

* WITH EXTENDED AGREEMENT STADA HAS PROVIDED ORDER ESTIMATES OF ABOUT SEK 20 MILLION FOR 2020