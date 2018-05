BRIEF-EOG Resources Reports Q1 EPS Of $1.10

May 3 (Reuters) - EOG Resources Inc:

* EOG RESOURCES ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2018 RESULTS

* Q1 ADJUSTED NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.19

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.10

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.01 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* ON TRACK TO REDUCE WELL COSTS 5 PERCENT IN 2018

* REITERATES FULL-YEAR 2018 OIL PRODUCTION GROWTH TARGET OF 16-20 PERCENT

* TARGETS $3 BILLION DEBT REDUCTION AND HIGHER DIVIDEND GROWTH RATE

* EOG RESOURCES - MAINTAINED FORECAST FOR 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $5.4 TO $5.8 BILLION, EX. ACQUISITIONS AND NON-CASH TRANSACTIONS

* QTRLY OPERATING REVENUES AND OTHER $3,681.2 MILLION VERSUS $2,610.6 MILLION

* Q1 REVENUE VIEW $3.45 BILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* INCREASED Q1 2018 CRUDE OIL PRODUCTION BY 15 PERCENT COMPARED TO Q1 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)