March 12 (Reuters) - Eoh Holdings Ltd:

* EOH HOLDINGS LTD - ‍TEBOGO MAENETJA IS APPOINTED AS AN EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR RESPONSIBLE FOR GROUP HR AND TRANSFORMATION​

* EOH HOLDINGS LTD - ‍ASHER BOHBOT, FOUNDER AND FORMER CEO OF EOH, IS APPOINTED AS NON-EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN.​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: