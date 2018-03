March 28 (Reuters) - Eoh Holdings Ltd:

* FOR ‍SIX MONTHS TO JAN.31, REVENUE AT R8354 MILLION (R7025 MILLION)​

* ‍FOR ‍SIX MONTHS TO JAN.31, OPERATING PROFIT R784 MILLION (R838 MILLION)​

* ‍FOR ‍SIX MONTHS TO JAN.31, EBITDA R1004 MILLION (R1090 MILLION)​