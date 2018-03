BRIEF-EOH Holdings Ltd Sees HY HEPS From Cont Ops To Be Between 312 Cents And 333 Cents​

March 14 (Reuters) - EOH Holdings Ltd:

* ‍REVENUE IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY R8,4 BILLION, REFLECTING AN INCREASE OF ABOUT 16% FOR HY ENDED JAN 31​

* SEES HY ‍EBITDA FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS TO BE BETWEEN R980 MILLION AND R1 035 MILLION​

* ‍HEADLINE EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS IS EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN 312 CENTS AND 333 CENTS​ FOR HY TO JAN 31

* ‍HEADLINE EARNINGS PER SHARE IS EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN 307 CENTS AND 350 CENTS FOR HY TO JAN 31​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)