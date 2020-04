BRIEF-Eoh Holdings Updates On Disposal Of LSD Information Technology Proprietary

April 20 (Reuters) - Eoh Holdings Ltd:

* JSE: EOH - DISPOSAL OF LSD INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY PROPRIETARY LIMITED

* EOH HOLDINGS LTD - ON 17 APRIL 2020, EOH MTHOMBO ENTERED INTO A SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT WITH INITIAL SELLERS

* EOH-UNDER SETTLEMENT DEAL UNIT TO TRANSFER ALL ITS LSD SHARES TO INITIAL SELLERS AS FULL SETTLEMENT OF CO’S OUTSTANDING OBLIGATIONS TO INITIAL SELLERS

* EOH HOLDINGS LTD - OUTSTANDING OBLIGATIONS ARE C.R96 MILLION AS AT 17 APRIL 2020