April 3 (Reuters) - EOH Holdings Ltd:

* CONFIRM THAT LPS AND HLPS FOR H1 2020, IS AN IMPROVEMENT FROM EXPECTED LPS AND HLPS FOR H1 2020 AS PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED,

* LOCKDOWN AND SUBSEQUENT ECONOMIC IMPACT OF COVID-19 OUTBREAK ARE EXPECTED TO AFFECT PERFORMANCE OF EOH GOING FORWARD.

* SEES H1 2020 HEADLINE LOSS OF 395 CENTS PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: